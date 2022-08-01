Dozen Flats, Resorts, Farmhouse in Sunderbans: As Bengal Minister Says ‘Not My Money’, Here’s What ED Uncovered So Far

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered crores of cash, gold among other items from Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with teacher recruitment irregularities at government-sponsored and -aided schools.

A court remanded both Chatterjee and Mukherjee to ED custody till August 3 on a prayer by the central agency for questioning them to unearth the alleged money trail involved in the teacher recruitment scam.

Arrested minister Chatterjee on Sunday claimed that the money recovered during ED raids does not belong to him, and only time will tell who all have “conspired" against him.

As he deboarded a vehicle outside ESI Hospital at Joka, where he was taken for a medical check-up, Chatterjee, on being approached by reporters, said, “The money (recovered) is not mine." Asked further if anybody was conspiring against him, he said, “You will get to know when the time comes."

Chatterjee, 69, was relieved of his duties as minister-in-charge of various departments and suspended from the TMC on Thursday. He was also removed from all party posts.

All that was seized from Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee:

• On July 28, ED recovered about ₹29 crore in cash and five kilograms of gold jewellery from the second flat of Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata.

• The probe agency officials left Arpita Mukherjee’s home in the Belgharia area of Kolkata with 10 trunks of cash, counted using three machines, after concluding the 18-hour-long raid.

• A week earlier, on July 23, the probe agency officials had recovered Rs 21 crore in cash, gold worth more than Rs 70 lakhs and USD worth more than Rs 50 lakhs.

• Along with the cash and gold, a Hindustan Times report said there were other items seized by the ED which included a hard disk and a mobile phone.

• A bunch of papers related to appointment and transfer of posts and admit cards of candidates, copy of document relating to revised result of TET 2014, a note from the president of the state primary board were also seized.

• The ED in its investigation had found a real estate company registered using the same address as one of Arpita Mukherjee’s residences in addition to four cars - Mercedes Benz, Audi, Honda City, and Honda CRV - that are reportedly missing.

Some properties registered in the name of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee and benamis that ED is probing, as per a Times Now report:

• House at Naktala Kolkata, nine houses in Bolpur.

• Four flats in Diamond City, two in Belgharia Club Town.

• One flat at Baranagar, two flats in Newtown.

• One house at Sonarpur, and a palace-like house at Jangipara.

• Land for pet hospital measuring 17 kata near Bagha Jatin Station Kolkata.

• Resort near Sajnekhali bird sanctuary.

• Resort in a Sunderbans island.

• Farmhouse in Jhargram.

• Farmhouse at Baruipur, South 24 Parganas.

• 10 bigha land at Bantala Leather Complex worth Rs 24 crore.

• 24 acres land in Jharkhand.

