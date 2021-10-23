Cross-border Shelling: Eight Cases in J&K's Poonch District Cleared for Ex Gratia

Eight cases related to damage and loss of cattle heads in cross-border shelling from Pakistan were cleared on Saturday for ex-gratia relief in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

India and Pakistan agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir from February 20, and barring a few violations, the agreement is holding, much to the relief of border residents.

>ALSO READ | ‘Why So Many Civilian Killings Despite…?’ Amit Shah’s Series of Questions in J&K High-level Security Meet

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Inder Jeet chaired a meeting of District Level Coordination cum Screening Committee for the settlement of relief claims of Pakistani shelling under Security Relief Expenditure in his office chamber, an official spokesman said.

Advertisement

He said the district level committee approved eight cases for payment of ex-gratia — four claims for damage to the houses and an equal number of cases for loss of cattle head in cross border shelling. The deputy commissioner issued instructions to all concerned for an early submission of cases after the completion of codal formalities, the spokesman said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.