CRPF Jawan Allegedly Dies by Suicide in J&K's Rajouri

The jawan was on sentry duty inside Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera area when he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at around 2.45 am

PTI

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 12:35 IST

Jammu, India

The reason behind the apparent suicide is not known yet.(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)
In an apparent case of suicide, a CRPF jawan was found dead with a bullet injury inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The jawan was on sentry duty inside Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera area when he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at around 2.45 am, they said.

The reason behind the apparent suicide is not known yet. Police have started inquest proceedings in the matter, they said.

A resident of Kerala, the jawan was recently posted in Rajouri following additional deployment of 18 companies to strengthen security in the aftermath of the January 1 Dhangri terror attack that left seven civilians dead and 14 others injured.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

