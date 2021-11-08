CRPF Jawan Shoots Dead Three Colleagues, Injures Four Others in Sukma Camp

In a shocking incident of fratricide, a CRPF soldier opened fire on his colleagues killing three and injuring at least 4 others in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma region. The motive is yet to be ascertained. As per preliminary information, the jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle. The jawan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway.

An official statement said that the incident took place in a CRPF camp in Lingalapalli under PS Maraiguda in the early hours of Monday at about 3.25 am. The accused opened fire on his own company colleagues and in the incident, seven personnel were injured and immediately rushed to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for first aid.

Of these three were declared brought dead - Constable Dhanji, Constable Rajib Mondal and Constable Rajmani Kumar Yadav. The injured have been identified as jawan Dhananjay KR Singh, Constable Dharmendra KR, Constable Dharmatma Kumar and Constable Malaya Ranjan Maharana.

Advertisement

A probe into the incident has been ordered. More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.