CRPF Makes Nominations Mandatory as Deputation-Dependent NSG Unable to Fill Vacancies

The National Security Guards, India’s most elite special operations force, is facing an acute shortage of nominations from the Central Armed Police Forces on which it depends for deputations of personnel.

News18 has learnt that despite multiple reminders and advertisements for vacancies, the forces that make up the CAPFs – CRPF, CISF, ITBP, BSF and the SSB – have failed to send in nominations for officer and commando positions in the NSG. The CRPF is usually the one to send the highest number of nominations but after failing to meet the quota, top officials say the force has decided to make nominations mandatory.

A senior government official told News18 that the shortage of nominations has created a situation wherein, in the future, the NSG may reduce the share of a few forces if they fail to provide nominations.

The NSG, an elite counter-terrorism unit that came into being following Operation Bluestar in 1984, is dependent on deputations from other paramilitary forces, the CRPF being the biggest contributor.

“Please refer signal dated 11/07/2022, 02/08/2022 and 16/08/2022 vide which nomination of officers in the rank of DC & AC has been called for. After repeated reminders, nomination of officers… is not yet received. It may he noted that CRPF has a fixed quota of officers to be provided to NSG on deputation basis and if we are not able to send officers as per quota, our share may be reduced which will be detrimental for future deputation prospects of officers due to non-receipt of sufficient nomination," an official CRPF communication said.

According to sources, the NSG has been asking forces to send nominations to fill vacancies in its ranks. In fact, it had to knock on CAPF doors twice in February and May for few posts of Assistant Commandment-level.

“As per the Recruitment Rules notified, these posts are to be filled by transfer on deputation from amongst the personnel holding analogous posts on regular basis and having two years working experience in the relevant field. Further, if the mentioned ranks are not available in your organization, then the equivalent rank personnel can be nominated for the said posts," the NSG had said while issuing the letter for vacancies to CAPFs.

Given the lack of nominations, the CRPF has now reportedly decided to make them mandatory. “Competent Authority has desired that each sector will ensure to forward two nominations in the rank of DC or AC as per eligibility criteria as mentioned. You are requested to forward two nominations in the rank of DC or AC," the official communication says.

The Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles are already facing shortage of staff as more than 80,000 positions are lying vacant as per government data.

Another issue coming in the way of nominations is that officers in CAPFs are not able to fulfil the criteria due to the age factor at a particular level.

The NSG was conceptualised and created after studying and analysing special forces of the British Army (Special Air Service), Germany’s Border Guard Group 9, Sayeret Matkal of Israel and Delta Force of the United States. It was constituted to deal with any kind of hostage scenario or terror attack. The NSG has close to 7,000 commandos and officers. The best and fittest jawans and officers picked up for NSG undergo rounds of training and tough tests.

