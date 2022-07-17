CRPF Officer Killed in Militant Attack in J&K's Pulwama

A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said. “At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir," the official said.

Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwamawhere he breathed his last.

