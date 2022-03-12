J&K: CRPF Trooper on Leave Shot Dead by Terrorists in Shopian District

A CRPF trooper on leave was shot dead at his native village in Shopian district on Saturday evening, police said. Identified as Mukhtar Ahmad, he was fired upon by suspected militants at his home in Check Chotipora Shopian, officials said. Police said the CRPF trooper received severe injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead. The area has been cordoned off, they added.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility, according to a viral post on social media.

The incident comes after four terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and LeT were killed and one was arrested in three separate encounters with military forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In a separate incident, a sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Kulgam district, making it the second killing of a political worker in the union territory in the last three days.

The month of March has traditionally seen a spike in violent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The month is also seen as the start of the tourism season.

