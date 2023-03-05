CRPF Ready to Assist Pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra This Year: IG MS Bhatia

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector General MS Bhatia has said that the force is fully prepared to play its important role in the successful conduct of this year’s Amarnath yatra and a systematic strategy is in place for it.

At the closing ceremony of the volleyball tournament organized by the CRPF at Uran Hall Bijbehara in J&K’s Anantnag, Bhatia said that the way CRPF took extraordinary measures to protect pilgrims last year, this year too the force will perform its services, whether it is routine duty or intensive care.

“CRPF will use advanced technology more and drone surveillance will also be increased this time," Bhatia said, adding that that the CRPF ‘Madadgaar’ that had proved to be very effective during the Amarnath yatra last year too will be deployed to help pilgrims this time as well.

On the anti-militancy operations, IG Bhatia said that CRPF is carrying out successful operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Police with a clear strategy. He said that more technical weapons and equipment are now being used during anti-militancy operations to ensure the safety of CRPF personnel.

Compared to the past, there has been a clear reduction in the number of active militants this year, he said and added that the complete cessation of stone pelting incidents has also significantly improved the situation.

Asked whether the government’s decision to send Army back to barracks from Jammu and Kashmir would be justified, Bhatia said any decision is an internal matter of the government and if the government plans to assign any more duties to the CRPF, the force is capable of handling all kinds of challenges.

Several teams from South Kashmir participated in this tournament organised by CRPF 90 Battalion. The final match of the tournament was played between the teams of Aroni and Harnag. On this occasion, IG CRPF and other officers praised the sportspersons and said that RPF will provide such a platform in the future to inculcate the spirit of sports among the Kashmiri youth.

