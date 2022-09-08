CRPF to Send Missive to Maha Police After Man Claiming to be MP's PA Breaches Amit Shah's Security

The CRPF has decided to write a letter to the Maharashtra Police highlighting security issues after a man claiming to be the private assistant of a Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh managed to get inside the premises where Home Minister Amit Shah’s function was being held.

According to top sources in CRPF — which gives security to Shah — required steps will be enforced in view of the incident. The close protection team was already briefed not to allow anyone in close proximity of the protectee, they said.

Sources said CRPF personnel became suspicious after noticing a Ministry of Home Affairs identity card that accused Hemant Pawar was wearing.

“We will write to Maharashtra Police regarding the incident as a process. The accused who was noticed by CRPF jawans was found roaming inside the premises. The security of the premises is with the state police and we will ask them to ensure fool-proof security for the protectee," a senior CRPF official told News18.

The official also described the security responsibilities. “There was no lapse in the security of Home Minister Amit Shah during his Mumbai visit as far as close proximity security is concerned. The arrested accused Hemant Pawar managed to get inside the premises where the home minister’s function was scheduled but didn’t enter the close proximity area of the minister at any point of time. CRPF jawans became suspicious after security staff saw Pawar wearing MHA’s identity card. Later, the matter was brought to the notice of local police after the home minister left the premises and action was taken. The security of the premises and who are allowed to get inside lies with the local police," the official said.

Pawar, who hails from Maharashtra’s Dhule district, has been arrested, police said. Several reports suggested that the man claimed to be the PA of an Andhra Pradesh MP.

Police said the accused roamed around Shah for hours until he was spotted by a ministry official who informed the Mumbai Police. Pawar was taken into custody and arrested later after interrogation. Police said further investigation in the case is on.

Amit Shah, who was in Mumbai for a two-day visit, was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal, on Monday. He also visited the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

