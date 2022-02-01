CSIR Scientist Explains When Will COVID-19 Pandemic End

Several countries across the world are still under the grip of Covid-19 pandemic. India is facing the third wave of the pandemic and around two lakh daily new cases are being reported, most of them caused by the Omicron variant. It has been two years since the outbreak of the pandemic and now people are wondering when this new normal routine will come to an end. Most of the people are tired of wearing masks, social distancing and isolation as well as the work from home culture.

So far, scientists have not been able to give any clear answer on this. The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is continuously advancing its research in understanding coronavirus disease. Anurag Agrawal, director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology at CSIR, has made an important observation on the matter.

Advertisement

Anurag Agrawal said that the Covid-19 situation is settling down in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, but it is still a problem in Tier 2 cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Vadodara, Surat and others. Certainly, the speed of infection is not the same across India, so there may be an alarming increase in COVID-19 curve before it reaches its lowest point.

According to an Indian Express report, Anurag Agrawal has said that Covid-19 is not over yet.

He stated that it’s high time to open schools across the nation. “We need to take a lot of precautions in this. To be honest, there is no point in closing schools, at least in big cities."

Speaking on when the dangerous mutation of the virus will end, Agrawal mentioned that the experts still have confusion about the virus and the immunity of people. He added, “Covid-19 is not going to go away completely. Its severity will decrease over time. It will continue to affect people at high risk. But it is certain that the devastation and hardship caused by this will be greatly reduced. If the form of the virus suddenly changes, then it can become a problem, but its possibility is not visible at the moment."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.