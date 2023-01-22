'Cultural Vibrancy': PM Modi Lauds CJI Chandrachud on Suggesting AI-driven Translation of Judgements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s views on the language barrier and making Supreme Court judgements available in regional languages using artificial technology.

Sharing a video of Chandrachud speaking at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, the Prime Minister in a tweet said the CJI spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. “He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters," he wrote.

The Prime Minister said, “India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy." He further said the Central Government is “undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one’s Matru Bhasha."

CJI Chandrachud had on Saturday indicated the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in giving translated copies of judgements in all Indian languages. The CJI said he had met with a professor of Madras who works in AI (Artificial Intelligence) “and the next step is to give translated copies of judgements in all Indian languages".

Speaking at the event in Mumbai he had said teachers of law and students will benefit from watching and discussing live issues before the Supreme Court.

“Then you realise the injustice that pervades our society when you discuss live issues," he added."..There is a meritocracy barrier. We must have live streaming… I do not have a cynical view… Yes a few people will begin theatrics, but that’ll be far and few between," the CJI said.

Stressing the importance of technology in removing barriers to access to information, CJI Chandrachud said his mission for technology is to reach out to those who don’t have access. “The thought is that not every lawyer can afford private reporters, and through technology, the idea is to remove the barrier of access to information. The idea is to make information available to lawyers for free," he said. “But then the niceties of English will not help rural lawyers. So the idea is to make information accessible to everyone," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

