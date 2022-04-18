Cybersecurity, Electronic City, Internet in Villages: Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Blueprint for UP’s IT Sector

In order to give boost to Uttar Pradesh’s IT sector, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be focusing on cybersecurity and start-up policy, building an electronic city, providing Internet in villages and distributing tablets and smartphones to college students over the next 100 days.

The government will be providing 7,57,322 tablets and smartphones to undergraduate and post-graduate students of the state in the next 100 days. So far, the IT and Electronics Department has distributed 4,74, 661 of the 12,31,983 devices in its possession, according to a presentation made by the department to the Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet.

The BJP had promised that it will dole out two crore tablets and smartphones to students in the next five years if it is voted to power in the 2022 UP Assembly Elections. The Uttar Pradesh government distributed one crore tablets and smartphones during its first term.

The CM has directed the IT and Electronics Department to ensure that the achievements are showcased in a phased manner as the department sets the target of 100 days, six months, two years and five years.

In the next five years, the state government plans to build an electronic city in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, Defence Electronics Clusters in Bundelkhand and Medical Electronics Clusters in Lucknow-Unnao.

The UP government plans to promulgate Cybersecurity Policy in 100 days as well as Uttar Pradesh IT Policy and Animation, VFX, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Policy in the next two years.

The government also aims to amend the UP Start-Up Policy 2020, UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020 and UP Data Centre Policy 2020 within the period of six months.

The government plans to connect 3,000 village panchayats with the Internet in 100 days, and provide connectivity to all villages by 2024. DigiLocker facility will be also given to 3.6 crore ration cardholders over the period of 100 days. The facility will make it easier for them to avail ration anywhere in the country.

