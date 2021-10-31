Cycles With Lights Add to Diwali Festivities in Kolkata With A Special Message: Say No to Crackers

It was a spectacular display at Newtown as hundreds of cycles fitted with lights were seen on the roads on Saturday to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali. Not only in West Bengal, the cycle run will continue in eight zones along with Odisha and other places in Eastern India.

This is the third year when the cycle rally is happening with lights and the message of saying no to crackers.

Apart from Newtown, a similar rally will be conducted in Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, Siliguri and many other places. Bhuwaneswar and Cuttack will also witness this.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a complete ban on the usage and sale of all kinds of firecrackers, including green crackers, throughout the state during the upcoming Diwali and Kali Puja. The order will persist for all remaining festivities this year, including Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Environmentalists have welcomed the order, with activist Naba Dutta saying the directions should have come much earlier.

