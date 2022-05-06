Cyclone Alert in Odisha as it Braces for Heavy Rains, Disaster Response Teams Put on Standby

Disaster response and fire services teams were kept on standby in Odisha on Friday as the low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal could intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, officials said. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said 17 teams of NDRF, 20 teams of ODRAF and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert.

Director-General of Fire Services SK Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been cancelled. Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has been formed. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, the weather office said.

Favourable conditions exist in the sea for the creation of a cyclonic storm, it said. "The low-pressure area will move northwest and intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours. However, some time is required for analysing the data before providing details on the possible path of the system," it added.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said no forecast has yet been issued for a possible cyclone. However, fishermen have been warned as the sea conditions will be rough with gusting winds reaching a speed of 75 kmph.

The state witnessed summer cyclones last three summers — Yaas in 2021, Amphan in 2020 and Fani in 2019. SRC Jena said the state was prepared to face any eventuality. Collectors of 18 districts have been put on alert and asked to take all measures required.

There is nothing to panic about as the state government is well-prepared to face any cyclone, he said. The rains and thunderstorms lashing the state over the last two days are due to nor’westers, the weather office said.

The state government also warned traders against hoarding groceries and vegetables, taking advantage of the weather conditions. The government also held preliminary discussions with power, health, drinking water, irrigation, works and other departments to prepare for the possible calamity.

