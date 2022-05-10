Cyclone Asani: Heavy Rains Lash Andhra as Cyclone Nears Coast; Odisha, Bengal on High Alert

Cyclone Asani, centered at 330 km southeast of Kakinada and 350 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam late Monday night, is likely to move nearly northwestwards on May 10 and reach west central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it is likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Asani might then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

The cyclone will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but will move parallel to the east coast and cause heavy rain, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra had said in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Advertisement

At least 11 fishermen from Odisha, who were stranded for around eight hours in the rough sea due to the raging severe cyclone ‘Asani’, were rescued on Monday with help of the Indian Coast Guard, an official said.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has asked people to remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains in coastal Andhra from Tuesday evening. Gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph are likely along the coast.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised people of north coastal Andhra to be on high alert. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday and those already at sea have been advised to return.

Advertisement

Bad weather at Visakhapatnam under the impact of severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in Bay of Bengal hit the flight operations at the airport in the Andhra Pradesh coastal city on Monday.

Flights from Kurnool, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad could not land at Visakhapatnam Airport due to bad weather and had to be sent back and several had to be cancelled.

Bengal

Although the direct impact of cyclone Asani is unlikely on West Bengal as per predictions of the Met department, medium to heavy rains are predicted in certain districts of the state for next two days. The coastal districts in the state are most vulnerable on this count.

Advertisement

Medium to heavy rains are mainly predicted in the districts of East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah. Medium to heavy rains are also predicted in the state capital of Kolkata.

However, the state administration and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have already taken all necessary precautions to ensure that the impact of Asani causes minimum loss. Employees of the state disaster management department, police department, state fire services department, state power department are on alert.

Advertisement

The IMD has predicted that the quantum of rains and stormy winds’ impact will increase from Tuesday especially in the coastal zones and the districts where medium to heavy rains have been predicted.

Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Asani also brough relief to Chennai as a band of rain clouds have formed over the city before crossing North Andhra Pradesh coast Kakinada to Vishakapatnam stretch as a weakened cyclone.

Advertisement

Chennai is likely to experience a spike in temperature this weekend after the effect of Asani passes in the next two days, according to weather analyser Pradeep John.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.