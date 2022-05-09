Cyclone Asani LIVE Updates: After intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Asani, formed over the Southeast and West Central Bay of Bengal, is expected to move Northwest on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The severe cyclonic storm will reach West central and adjoining Northwest areas in Bay of Bengal near North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast.

“SCS ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, near lati 13.0°N and long 87.5°E, about 570 km west-northwest of Port http://Blair.To move north westwards till 10th May night and reach West central and adjoining Northwest BoB off North AP & Odisha coast,” the IMD said in a tweet.

The cyclonic storm had intensified into a ‘severe’ cyclonic storm at 5.30 pm on Sunday as it moved north westwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are on alert as under the influence of the cyclone, coastal areas are expected to experience heavy winds and rains from the evening of May 10, said IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohaptra. He added that the system will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh.

The severe cyclone, on reaching west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on May 10, is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, the Met said.

The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on May 11 and further into a deep depression on May 12, the IMD said in its forecast of Asani’s track and intensity.

