Cyclone Asani: West Bengal Gears Up to Tackle Cyclonic Storm; Heavy Rains Predicted

Cyclone Asani is expected to gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm and recurve north-northeast wards and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, the weather department said. Cyclone Asani is expected to move towards Odisha from Tuesday and can reach very close to the coast by evening.

According to the forecast, all the coastal districts of West Bengal may be affected by the thunderstorm. Scattered rains have already started in various districts in the state, including Kolkata, since Monday morning. The weather office said that the level of rain in Kolkata will increase. Heavy rains have also started in Nadia since morning. Fishermen and coastal inhabitants were advised not to venture into the deep sea over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and over the northwest region adjoining northern Odisha and West Bengal from May 10 to 12.

The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain in North and South 24 Parganas. After that, there is a possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms from Tuesday to Friday. The wind speed will be 30 to 40 kmph from Monday to Tuesday but the wind speed will be 40 to 50 kmph from Wednesday to Friday.

Leaves of the employees of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have been cancelled as part of the preparation till Thursday or as long as the effects of depression or cyclone remain, Municipal commissioner Vinod Kumar said in a statement. DGs of all departments including municipal sewerage, garbage cleaning, horticulture department, civil and lighting, and water supply have been asked to make preparations as they did at the time of ‘Cyclone Amphan’. Temporary generators are set to keep ready. Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh and 13 other mayors have been given major responsibilities. The city commissioner has directed to keep the disaster management team of the municipality centrally and the disaster management team based in Borough ready.

