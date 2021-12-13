Cyclone Jawad: Central Team Visits Cyclone-hit Areas in Odisha for Damage Assessment

Odisha Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Development Commissioner and Special Relief Commission Sri Pardeep Kumar Jena along with senior officers of the State interacted with the central inter-ministerial team today evening after the team’s two days field visit to different areas of the State for assessment of the losses caused by the cyclone Jawad which crossed close to Odisha coast.

The six-member team led by Saurav Ray, Joint Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs, was divided into three sub-teams after reaching Odisha and having a preliminary discussion with Special Relief Commission Sri Jena. The sub-teams visited the affected areas in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jgatsignhpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Kendrapara. After having a feel of the situation at the ground level, the team discussed the damages with senior officers of the State.

The Chief Secretary apprised that this year there was a bumper crop in many districts as the deficit rainfall during the initial months were covered up in the following months of the crop season. The crops were almost in ripening condition when the cyclone came near the Odisha coast with heavy rainfall. The farmers were given advisories to harvest the crop, and bring those to safe places as per the forecast of the Indian Metrological Department. The farmers also tried their best. But all the ripened crops could not be harvested and collected within a short time. Besides, many varieties of paddies and other major crops were nearing the ripening stage.

Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Suresh Kumar Bashistha appraised that apart from paddy and other major Kharif crops, the heavy rain also caused severe damage to brinjals, cauliflowers, potatoes, groundnuts, and other major vegetables.

The Development Commissioner said that because of standing water in the agricultural fields, the farmers also could not sow seeds for the rabi crop. He added, “The Odishan climatic condition is also not conducive for late rabi crop as the temperature starts growing by Mid-February".

The inter-ministerial team leader Ray mentioned that they saw the heavy loss to farmers at the ground level caused by the cyclonic rain. He opined that the farmers who suffered loss needed governmental support and assistance.

Discussions in the meeting showed that as per the estimates, standing crops on more than 5.78 lakh hectares in around 131 blocks of 12 districts were severely damaged. These districts were Ganjam, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj. The ground level assessment was going on and it would be completed in seven days. A detailed damage report would be sent to the team just after completion of the field level assessment.

Dr Man Singh, Ministry of Agriculture; Dr Manas Kumar Sinha, Ministry of Fisheries; RB Kaul, Ministry of Finance; Shaswat Mohapatra, Ministry of Road Transport; and Poonam Jain, Ministry of Power, Government of India were other members of the team.

