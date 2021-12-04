Cyclone Jawad Risk Ends as Storm Weakens on Way to Odisha; Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for These Districts

Even as the Met department said cyclonic storm Jawad had weakened into a deep depression on its way to Odisha, ‘very heavy’ to ‘heavy’ rainfall alert was issued for 13 districts in the state for Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts, while an orange alert was issued for Mayurbhanj, Baleswar, Bhadrak and Kendrapada districts. Yellow alert was issued for Kendujhar, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Nayagada, Khorda, Cuttack and Jajpur districts

Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Khordha districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are likely to receive maximum rainfall.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, said cyclonic storm had weakened on its way to Odisha. It will be moving northwards in the next 12 hours, and north-northeastwards along the Odisha coast reaching Puri on Sunday noon as a deep depression.

Mohapatra said the storm was likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards towards West Bengal coast. In the next 12 hours, the storm will weaken and turn into a deep depression.

Hence, he said, heavy rainfall was likely to occur in coastal districts. The storm was reaching wind speed of 55 to 65 kmph. The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not go into sea even as people will be evacuated from low-lying areas depending on the intensity of the rainfall.

Regional Met department director HR Biswas said, “The cyclonic storm has weakened and will gradually become weaker and make its on Puri coast. After converting into a deep depression, it will move towards West Bengal. In view of the situation, fishermen have been advised not to go into sea. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in coastal districts of Odisha. Signal number 4 has been issued for all ports."

Though there is no risk of a cyclone, the state government is taking measures to tackle any kind of situation. There is a low possibility of damage to infrastructure. But there may be some damage to crops.

Close to 1,500 people have already been evacuated, including 300 pregnant women. Rescue and relief teams have also been deployed at different places.

All district collectors have been directed to estimate damage within seven days on a priority basis. Special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena said, “Cyclone Jawad is showing signs of weakening, which has been predicted by IMD. By the time it reaches Puri coast, it will become a deep depression and the wind speed will be about 60 to 70 kmph. According to the IMD’s prediction, after landfall, the storm will weaken further and may not cause destruction on landfall. There will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in different areas. Our rescue teams are deployed in different places. Evacaution is on and, hopefully, situation will not worsen."

