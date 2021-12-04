Cyclone Jawad Updates: Odisha Schools Shut; Bengal, Andhra Evacuate Locals from Low-Lying Areas

As cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ rolls in towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on Saturday, Puri witnesses rainfall and high-speed winds. Warnings have been issued for fishermen asking them to not venture into the sea. A day before Jawad’s landfall in Odisha’s Puri district, the NDRF had been readied, and its 64 teams are currently on standby mode to meet any eventuality in the aftermath of the tempest which is likely to also affect West Bengal and parts of Andhra. The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall somewhere in Puri district of Odisha before heading out to the Bay of Bengal, the state’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said. Going by the projected trajectory of the cyclone, as issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system may strike the Puri coast and return to the sea, he told reporters in Bhubaneswar, adding winds gusting at 90-100 kmph will likely impact the district at landfall. The speed may gradually decrease after touching the Odisha coast, he said.

Both Andhra and Bengal governments are already preparing for the cyclone.

Eleven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) have been positioned in the three north coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam on Friday as the depression in the Bay of Bengal grew deeper. Also, six Coast Guard teams and 10 Marine police teams have been kept ready for emergency operations, according to Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

Though the storm is headed towards Odisha and is likely to cross the coast near Puri, official machinery in the north coastal Andhra districts has remained on alert as moderate to very heavy rainfall with wind speed up to 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is expected. On Saturday, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in north coastal Andhra, according to a Met bulletin. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with Collectors of the three north coastal districts and also East and West Godavari districts on Friday evening and reviewed the situation.

The southern part of West Bengal is also bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty wind due to cyclone Jawad. The West Bengal government has started taking measures to combat the devastation. Inhabitants of the state’s low lying areas, mainly in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts, have been moved to higher lands and safe shelters, an official said.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been positioned at various places in coastal areas for timely rescue and relief operations. The Indian Coast Guard has tasked ships and aircraft to relay the weather warning to mariners and guided hundreds of fishing boats back to the harbours as a preemptive measure to ensure safety of fishermen, a Defence official said.

All The Latest Updates Related To Cyclone Jawad Are Here:

* In Odisha, schools are going to remain shut in 19 districts due to the forecast of heavy rainfall due to cyclone Jawad. Inhabitants of 41 coastal villages of Bhadrak districts have been moved to different shelters while following COVID-19 protocols.

* Indian navy on standby for rescue and relief operations. 13 flood relief teams, and four diving teams ready for action.

* Andhra government has already begun the evacuation process. Over 54,008 people from the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam have been moved. Approximately 197 relief camps have been set up in schools and community halls.

* According to a report in Mint, on Saturday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to happen in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts of Bengal. North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Hooghly and Howrah are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

The report states, “On Sunday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Kolkata, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Hooghly and Howrah districts."

* More trains have been cancelled to ensure the safety of passengers and in view of Cyclone Jawad, it has been decided to cancel the following trains on 4th & 5th December, 2021.

* UGC-NET, IIFT Exam Postponed in Some Centres Over Cyclone ‘Jawad’.

