IMD Says Cyclone 'Mandous' Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal, Reach Tamil Nadu, Andhra Coasts by Dec 8

A cyclone is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal and reach near Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts this week. This would be the season’s second post-monsoon cyclone and will be known as Mandous once formed.

India Meteorological Department on Monday said a low pressure area, lying over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by December 6 evening, Hindustan Times reported.

The low pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast by December 8 morning, it said.

Advertisement

In wake of this development, Andaman & Nicobar Islands is likely to see light or moderate rainfall on Tuesday. IMD also said there will be an enhanced rainfall activity with rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from December 7 mid-night. It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy at isolated places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 8 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on December 9, it said.

The weather office has projected the wind speed will gradually increase to 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph on December 7 and gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph were likely over the same region on December 8.

The weather forecast said the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over southwest and adjoining areas of westcentral Bay of Bengal from December 6 to 8.

Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off South Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts on December 7 and 9 and high on December 8.

Advertisement

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea on December 5 and 6; southeast Bay of Bengal from December 5 to 7; southwest Bay of Bengal from December 6 to 9; Along and off the Sri Lanka coast from December 6 to 9; along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast and Gulf of Mannar from December 7 to 9.

Read all the Latest India News here