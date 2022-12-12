Cyclone Mandous Effect: Rain Lash Parts of K’taka, More Showers Expected till Dec 16; Yellow Alert in 3 Districts

Bengaluru woke up to drizzle on Monday and will continue to see showers along with several other districts of Karnataka till December 16. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.

Besides Bengaluru, rainfall occurred at most places over the state today and thunderstorm is also likely to occur at isolated regions in the next 24 hours, according to Met Centre Bengaluru’s bulletin.

The change in weather comes as neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone ‘Mandous’. One person died in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh and over 1,000 people have been lodged in relief camps following the heavy rainfall.

The IMD predicted average rainfall in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, north Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Haveri, Gadag and Ballary. The south districts of Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar, Bengaluru Rural and central districts of Chitradurga and Davanagere are also likely to be hit by rain.

Schools holiday was declared by authorities on Monday in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts in the backdrop of heavy and continuous rain.

Since squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail over Karnataka coast, IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea areas.

(With IANS inputs)

