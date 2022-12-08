Cyclone Mandous Likely to Intensify Over Next 4 Hours; Schools in Puducherry, TN to Remain Closed on Friday

Cyclone Mandous is likely to intensify into a more severe cyclonic storm over the next 4 hours, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. It will make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota in light of which, schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on Friday.

Schools in several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and some others will remain closed on Friday.

“The cyclone moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred over Southwest Bay of Bengal as of Thursday," IMD said. The cyclone storm is 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai.

Earlier on Thursday, IMD said heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the state as cyclone ‘Mandous’ over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in AP on the midnight of December 9.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors of various districts to be vigilant in view of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. He held a review meeting with the officials concerned here over the cyclone, an official release said.

He said adequate precautions should be taken by the authorities reviewing the impact of the storm from time to time. The officials informed the Chief Minister that rain is predicted in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and other districts.

Jagan asked the agriculture department officials to create awareness about the precautionary measures to be taken by the farmers and be helpful to them.

