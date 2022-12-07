Cyclone 'Mandous' Updates: Deep Depression to Bring Heavy Rain for Tamil Nadu, AP Also on Alert

Tamil Nadu is set to experience extremely heavy rainfall due to a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal that will deepen further and become a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The depression, has now been converted into a “deep depression" was around 830 km southeast of Chennai as of 5:30 AM this morning.

From this, it will convert into a cyclonic storm, which is likely to reach north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 and will continue to move further westwards in the subsequent 48 hours.

The cyclonic storm, will be named as “Cyclone Mandous" and will hit coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

For the next 3 days, the MET department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

As a precautionary measure 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in several Tamil Nadu districts including Chennai. Relief camps have also been put up in low-lying areas and health care centres will be made functional on the coastal side.

Here are the latest updates on the brewing Cyclone Mandous

Current position of Depression: According to IMD, the Bay of Bengal depression has now concentrated into a Deep Depression and as of 5:30 AM this morning, it was about 770 kms east-southeast of Karaikal and about 830 km southeast of Chennai.

Position of Depression on Tuesday: The depression, as of Tuesday night laid over southeast Bay of Bengal about 840km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 900km southeast of Chennai.

Cyclone Mandous expected on Dec 8: Cyclone Mandous is likely to reach near north Tamil Nadu- Puducherry and souther Andhra Pradesh coast by December 8 morning. This is the second tropical storm to have originated in Bay of Bengal after the monsoon season this year.

NDRF teams deployed: As a precautionary measure 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

Three NDRF teams have also been stationed in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Relief camps at low-lying areas: The authorities have also put relief camps and high-power motor pumps to flush out water from low-lying areas.

Control rooms on coast: Two control rooms and healthcare centres will be functional when the cyclone passes through the coast.

Army, Navy teams on standby: Apart from them relief teams from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the coast guard have been kept on standby.

Red alert in in 13 Tamil Nadu districts: The IMD has predicted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on December 8 and has issued a red alert for 13 districts.

“Heavy" rainfall predictions: Heavy rain has been predicted for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on December 8.

Orange alert districts on Dec 9: The districts of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem have been issued an orange alert on December 9.

