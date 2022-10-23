Cyclone Sitrang Updates: Depression to Intensify into Storm Tomorrow; Heavy Rain Likely in These States

Cyclone Sitrang is likely to intensify further into a deep depression today and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Under its impact, Odisha and West Bengal would see heavy rainfall in isolated places.

The cyclone, which will intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24, will make landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness of Central Ministries/Agencies, and State/UT Governments for the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The Chief Secretaries of, Odisha and West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Special Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration. Fishermen out at sea have been alerted to return back and others not to venture into the sea.

Advertisement

Here are the latest updates about Cyclone Sitrang:

Isolated heavy rain is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on October 24-25; Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on October 24.

IMD predicted isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over south Assam,

Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on October 25.

Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on October 25. The cyclone is very likely to move northwestward and intensify further into a Deep Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by October 23.

The cyclone is very likely to recurve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24. It would continue to move northnortheastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25 early morning.

The NDRF has made its teams available to the States and additional teams are also being kept in readiness. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts have been kept ready on standby.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday reviewed preparedness measures of the States and Central Agencies. He stressed that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by concerned authorities of State/UT Governments and concerned Central Agencies.

The Cabinet Secretary said fishermen at sea should be called back and it must be ensured that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time before the storm.

The Cabinet Secretary assured the State/UT Governments that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

Odisha’s special relief commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has alerted the collectors of seven districts that may be impacted by the storm, Hindustan Times reported.

Read all the Latest India News here