'Cyclone Won't Make Landfall in Odisha, Andhra But...': Here's What IMD Has to Say

The cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but will move parallel to the coast, the India Meteorological Department announced on Saturday. IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that it will recurve north-northeastwards and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal after nearing the North Andhra-Odisha coast. However, the Odisha government has still braced up to tackle possible pre and post-cyclone situations.

“The well-marked low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea has turned into a depression. The system will subsequently intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 8. The system is likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 evening and thereafter it will recurve in the sea towards north-northeastwards. After moving north-northeastwards, the system will weaken in the sea. The cyclone will not make landfall as the system is more likely to move parallel to the Odisha-Andhra coast. Wind speed to rise from May 10," Mohapatra said.

The IMD also said that several parts of coastal Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic storm and it may trigger heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on May 9, 10, and 11 in view of the cyclonic situation.

Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena chaired a meeting over possible cyclone situation. “We are closely monitoring the situation. At least 209 block and 77 ULB of 18 districts are likely to be affected due to possible cyclone situation. It has been directed to concern district to focus on evacuation, cyclone shelters and relief camps. Pumps set and other equipment are being ready to tackle with water logging situation. We are taking necessary steps for pre and post cyclone situation. A 24-hour control room will be opened soon. We are fully prepared to face rain and possible situation," he said.

Meanwhile, Fire Department DG Santosh Upaddhaya has reviewed the preparedness and said, “We are ready for the possible cyclone and emphasizing on zero causality. At least 175 units are ready and will be deployed accordingly. Leave of all government employees has been cancelled."

According to weather office’s special bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in coastal Odisha on May 10 evening. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri. The following day, heavy rain will lash one or two places in Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.

(with inputs from reportes Manoj Jena and Ajesh Mallick and news agency PTI)

