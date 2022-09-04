Cyrus Mistry Death: Maha Govt Orders Probe; Politicians, Corporate World Mourn Loss of ‘One of the Best Business Minds’

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road mishap after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday. According to police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car when the accident happened at around 3.15 pm. Read More
Mortal remains of Cyrus Mistry who was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar are being brought to Mumbai.
A well-known gynecologist in Mumbai was driving the car which crashed on a road divider on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another occupant of the vehicle, police said. Primary information suggests that the car was over speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), news agency PTI reported quoting a police official. The gynecologist, Anahita Pandole (55), and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident.
Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident brings back memories of several other high-profile personalities from former President Giani Zail Singh to Congress leader Rajesh Pilot and satirist Jaspal Bhatti, who lost their lives in similar mishaps. Read More
Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari expressed condolences over the death of Cyrus Mistry in the road accident.
As can be seen from the visuals of the accident, Cyrus Mistry - who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most high-profile boardroom coup - was travelling in a Mercedes-Benz SUV. Upon a closer look, it can be seen that the car involved in the accident is a first-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC. The car was first shown in India at the 2016 Auto Expo and was launched on June 2, 2016. Read More
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered his condolences on the death of Mistry and said his demise is a huge loss for India’s business community.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani mourned the loss of Cyrus Mistry and said he was one of the best business minds of his generation.
Expressing shock over Mistry’s death, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the business tycoon was committed to carrying forward and strengthening his business in infra and infra projects.
Cyrus Mistry was the brother-in-law to Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother. Mistry’s father, a reclusive billionaire with an estimated wealth of $7.6 billion according to Forbes, paved the way for his younger son’s ascendancy to the top of a group founded by Ratan Tata’s great-grandfather, a Reuters report said. Read More
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the death of Cyrus Mistry, “who represented the young generation of industries", in a road accident was shocking and called for strict implementation of speed limit policy on highways.
“Even as the road conditions improved a lot over the last few years, driving vehicles at a high speed is increasingly becoming common nowadays," news agency PTI reported quoting Pawar.
Cyrus Mistry’s death has shocked everybody, garnering tributes from ministers, business tycoons, and politicians alike. Industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote, “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group." Read More
NCP MP Supriya Sule expressed anguished over Mistry’s demise. She said Mistry was solid, sturdy and a low-key guy. Read More
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed shock on the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a road accident today. He said
Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen. “It is most unfortunate that he passed away within just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon. I pay my homage to the departed business leader and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family," he said.
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons mourned the death of Cyrus Mistry and said it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age.
“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," he said.
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evoked numerous tributes and condolences from across the political spectrum. Many took to Twitter to share them with NCP MP Supriya Sule among the first to react. She said the news of her “brother Cyrus Mistry’s" death was “devastating". In a heartfelt tribute, union minister Smriti Irani said he was a “gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission". Read More
Mistry (54) was born on July 4, 1968, to a Parsi family in Mumbai. He did his graduation in civil engineering from the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London in 1990. He completed a Master’s degree in management from the London Business School in 1996. Mistry had joined the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in 1991 as a director. He has been managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, which is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and also chairman of Tata Sons and of the Tata Group. Read More
Cyrus Mistry Death LIVE Updates: The police said that prima facie, it looks like driver of Mistry’s car lost control of the vehicle. Mistry’s mortal remains have been kept at a government hospital in Kasa.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanth expressed condolences over the death of Cyrus Mistry.
A person named Jahangir Pandol who was also travelling in the car died in the mishap occurred on a bridge over the Surya river. Two other persons travelling with Mistry, including the car driver, were injured, and they have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat.
Mistry took over as Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 after Ratan Tata retired. However, in October 2016 he was ousted from the position followed by boardroom battles and a long-drawn legal battle.
Chandrasekaran was designated as Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017 and took official charge in February 2017.
(With PTI inputs)
