Cyrus Mistry Death News LIVE: Ex-Tata Sons Chairman Had Haemorrhage & Severe Chest Injury, Death was Almost Instant; Funeral Today in Mumbai

Cyrus Mistry Death News LIVE Updates: The last rites of Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons who was killed in a car crash on Sunday, will be performed today in Mumbai.
A day after Cyrus Mistry’s death in the car crash, Union minister Nitin Gadkari attributed some of the road accidents to faulty project reports and stressed that companies need proper training for preparing detailed project reports for construction of highways and other roads.
The Road Transport and Highways minister on Monday said that the government is encouraging use of new technologies.
“Some DPRs [Detailed Project Reports] prepared by companies are worst and are responsible for road accidents in the country," Gadkari, who is known for his frank views said at an event in Delhi. He underlined the need for organising training programme for companies preparing DPRs.
“Shuruwat wahan se karo. Agar woh sudhrenege nahi, toh poora tumhara satyanash ho jayega [Beginning should be made from DPR. If the companies preparing DPRs do not improve, the problem will reoccur]," he said. In a lighter vein, the minister said even a new Mercedes car in the hands of a unskilled driver can create problems.
Cyrus Mistry’s tragic accident that resulted in his death comes close in heels with that of his father, Pallonji Mistry and the back-to-back losses have put the spotlight on the future of the 157-year-old multi-billion dollar Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Cyrus was the youngest scion of the SP Group,
Cyrus' father Pallonji Mistry, who died on June 28, 2022, at the age of 93, is dubbed as 'the Phantom of Bombay House'. According to the Bloomberg billionaires index, the SP Group has a net worth of about $30 billion in 2022.
Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger died in a car crash while returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai. Mistry was accompanied by three others family friends- brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius Pandole’s wife Anahita Pandole.
Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist was driving the Mercedes GLC car when the accident happened. While Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole died on the spot, Anahita and Darius were injured. "They are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning," the police official said on Sunday night.
Over the years, the importance of car safety has risen amongst those buying a new car. Arguably, it has become almost as important as the fuel economy obsession. As a result, it has pushed automakers to provide safer cars for the Indian market. One way to achieve that trust from the buyers that their car is "safe" has been through the introduction of airbags in all cars they sell. A big credit for this goes to the government of India which has mandated dual airbags, seat belt reminders, and rear parking sensors on all cars, irrespective of their price. However, the airbags provided in the car are useless if the occupants are not wearing their seatbelts.
Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have obtained the CCTV footage of the ill-fated Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling to Mumbai, shortly before it crashed, killing him and his friend, an official said on Monday. The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2.21 pm on Sunday, he said.
The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole on the spot. The police team probing the crash are examining the CCTV footage for further leads, the official said.
The autopsy reports of Cyrus Mistry and his Jehangir Pandole who died in the car crash has found that their deaths were caused by “severe head trauma and multiple external and internal injuries to vital organs". The two, sitting in the rear seat of the Mercedes SUV involved in the crash, died almost instantly after the car crash on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on Sunday.
Their autopsies were completed around 2:30 am on Monday. While JJ Hospital, where the bodies are kept, didn’t give any details on the autopsy findings, sources said a provisional report has been prepared, TOI reported.
Mistry suffered a head injury, which led to a haemorrhage (heavy bleeding), besides a severe chest injury. “Both of them suffered from multiple trauma and had injuries in the head, chest and limbs. There were injuries to vital organs, which can cause instant death," the report quoted a source as saying.
Preliminary findings say that the SUV could have been travelling at 130-140 kmph when the accident took place. While over-speeding and an “error of judgement" by the driver is suspected to be the cause of the accident, officials privy to the probe say that the condition of the SUV indicate that it was at a speed of 130-140 kmph.
“The impact was so huge that the radiator of the vehicle was not only completely smashed, it was pushed at least two to three feet inside," TOI quoted an official as saying.
The last rites Cyrus Mistry will take place at Worli crematorium on Tuesday morning. Most of Mistry’s family members live abroad and were expected to reach Mumbai by Monday night.
Since the Worli facility opened in 2015, a growing number of Mumbai’s Parsis are choosing to cremate their deceased loved ones instead of consigning them to the traditional Towers of Silence to be consumed by vultures.
The post-mortem report of Cyrus Mistry has revealed polytrauma – major injuries to vital organs – as the cause of death.
The JJ Hospital administration completed the post-mortem at 2.27 am on Monday and has sent the report to the Casa police station, the local police station where the accident took place.
A team from German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, whose car crashed into a road divider killing Mistry and another occupant, visited the accident spot, around 100 km from Mumbai, on Monday, a police official said.
Officials said that prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place.
How Safe is the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Involved in the Accident?
Sanjay Mohite, IG Konkan range, had said police will check the car’s brake fluid level. Low brake fluid causes air to fill the gaps in the brake line, leading to soft brakes. Spongy brake pedals can be dangerous, the official said. “We will check the parameters from Mercedes-Benz regarding the brake condition. A high-end vehicle can provide details such as tyre pressure, level of brake fluid etc. the vehicle, it looks like it must have been in high speed," Mohite told reporters.
The crash survivors, gynecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius, were on Monday morning shifted by road to a private hospital in Mumbai from Vapi in Gujarat where they were taken on Sunday shortly after the accident. Anahita would undergo surgery after her situation improves, a hospital official said. Her husband has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.
Anahita Pandole, Top Doctor and Cyrus Mistry's Friend, Was Driving the Ill-Fated Car. Who is She?
Anahita Pandole (55) has suffered hip fracture while Darius (60) had jaw fractures causing airways obstruction, a doctor said. Anahita was driving the car on way to Mumbai from Gujarat when it hit a divider on Surya river bridge in Palghar district. Darius was sitting in the front seat.
Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry was returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai with three family friends — brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius’s wife Anahita Pandole when the car crashed into a divider at Surya River’s Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.
Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, both of whom who was in the back seat of the Mercedes, died in the crash.
Here's Why a Car's Airbags are Useless if You Don't Put on Your Seatbelt
Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official said, adding that over-speeding and an “error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.
The bodies of Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole have been kept at the mortuary of the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.
Mistry was returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai with three family friends — brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius’s wife Anahita Pandole when the accident took place.
According to the police, the car crashed into a divider at Surya River’s Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. Jehangir, 49, who was in the back seat of the Mercedes along with Mistry, too, died in the crash.
No Seatbelt, Car Overspeeding & Covered 20 Km in 9 Min: Police Reveal Details of Cyrus Mistry's Accident
Meanwhile, a team from German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, whose car crashed into a road divider, visited the accident spot, around 100 km from Mumbai, on Monday
The crash survivors, gynecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius, were on Monday morning shifted by road to a private hospital in Mumbai from Vapi in Gujarat where they were taken on Sunday shortly after the accident. Anahita would undergo surgery after her situation improves, a hospital official said. Her husband has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.
