Cyrus Mistry Death News LIVE: Ex-Tata Sons Chairman Had Haemorrhage & Severe Chest Injury, Death was Almost Instant; Funeral Today in Mumbai

A day after Cyrus Mistry’s death in the car crash, Union minister Nitin Gadkari attributed some of the road accidents to faulty project reports and stressed that companies need proper training for preparing detailed project reports for construction of highways and other roads.

The Road Transport and Highways minister on Monday said that the government is encouraging use of new technologies.

“Some DPRs [Detailed Project Reports] prepared by companies are worst and are responsible for road accidents in the country," Gadkari, who is known for his frank views said at an event in Delhi. He underlined the need for organising training programme for companies preparing DPRs.

“Shuruwat wahan se karo. Agar woh sudhrenege nahi, toh poora tumhara satyanash ho jayega [Beginning should be made from DPR. If the companies preparing DPRs do not improve, the problem will reoccur]," he said. In a lighter vein, the minister said even a new Mercedes car in the hands of a unskilled driver can create problems.

(with PTI inputs)