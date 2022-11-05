Cyrus Mistry Death: Case Filed Against Dr Anahita Pandole for Rash Driving, Say Police

A case has been registered against Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car which met with an accident killing former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry and his friend in September. The accident took place when their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car hit a road divider in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

“Kasa police file a case u/s 304(A), 279, 336, 338 in death case of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, against Anahita Pandole, who was driving during accident. The case has been filed after police recorded her husband Darius Pandole’s statement," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

As per Palghar police, Anahita Pandole is still in the ICU, undergoing treatment.

Gynecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius, also suffered injuries.

Darius Pandole told the police that his wife Dr Anahita who was driving the Mercedes-Benz car, could not merge the vehicle into the second lane from the third lane of the road that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge in Maharashtra’s Palghar, an official said, PTI reported.

The statement of Darius Pandole (60) was recorded on Tuesday by the officials of the Kasa police station in Palghar, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place on September 4.

“In his statement, Darius Pandole said his wife Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car when they were on their way to Mumbai. A car which was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same," the official said.

When she tried to take the car to the second lane from the third, she found that there was a truck on the right side (in the second lane) due to which she was not able to merge into that lane, he said, adding the lane turned narrow near Surya river bridge.

Preliminary findings had said that the SUV could have been travelling at 130-140 kmph when the accident took place. While over-speeding and an “error of judgement" by the driver is suspected to be the cause of the accident, officials privy to the probe say that the condition of the SUV indicate that it was at a speed of 130-140 kmph.

(with PTI inputs)

