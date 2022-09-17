Dabangg Welcome to Tour of Their New Home, Cheetah Chatter Captured in 5 News18 Specials

Eight Namibian cheetahs have been airlifted to India as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the big cats after they were driven to extinction in the country decades ago. The wild cheetahs were moved by road from a game park north of the Namibian capital Windhoek and boarded a chartered Boeing 747 — dubbed “Cat plane" — for an 11-hour flight to reach Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

They were personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, his 72nd birthday, at Kuno National Park, a new sanctuary created for the cats. The five females and three males, aged between two and five and a half, will each be fitted with a satellite collar. They are a donation from the government of Namibia, one of a tiny handful of countries in Africa where the magnificent creature survives in the wild.

Two Siblings, Two Friends and a Two-Year-Old

Among the eight new entrants to India are two siblings and two close friends. The two five-and-a-half-years-old adult sibling cheetahs had been living in the wild on Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund’s 58,000-hectare private reserve near Otjiwarongo when the staff noticed their tracks around the centre.

Joining them is another male cheetah, albeit a year younger at around 4.5 years, who was born in Namibia’s Erindi Private Game Reserve in March 2018 – the same place where his mother was born.

The youngest of the batch is a two-year-old female cheetah who was first spotted with her male sibling at a waterhole near Gobabis, a city in Namibia.

Accompanying the young cheetah is another female wild cat aged between 3 and 4 years who was captured in a trap cage on CCF’s neighbouring farm, which is owned by a prominent Namibian businessman, in July 2022. READ MORE

Why Kuno Was Picked to be Their Home

Stretching up to 748 square kilometres in the vast forest landscape of Madhya Pradesh, Kuno Palpur National Park is the new home of the eight African Cheetahs. Devoid of any human settlements, the region is very close to the Sal forests of Koriya, now in Chhattisgarh, where the native Asiatic Cheetah was perhaps last spotted almost 70 years ago. But Kuno was not the only site that the authorities had in mind when the project was first proposed over a decade ago.

As many as 10 sites across the Central Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh were surveyed between 2010 and 2012 of which Kuno was eventually chosen as the most preferred habitat based on climatic variables, prey densities, population of competing predators, as well as the historical range. READ MORE

Dabangg Welcome

‘Swagat nahi karoge humara?’ With this famous Bollywood line, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav shared a thrilling video of the cheetahs as the wild cats species finally landed in India. The dialogue was made famous in the Bollywood movie Dabangg, which stars actor Salman Khan and has gained cult status over the years. WATCH THE VIDEO

What About Other Extant Species

Wildlife biologists and conservationists have questioned why attention is not being given to critically endangered species native to India. One such species is the Asiatic Lion, whose only surviving population roams in the now overcrowded forests of Gir and thousands of square kilometres of unprotected human-dominated habitats in Gujarat.

The approximately 700 lions often referred to as India’s pride have been fighting diseases, disasters, poaching, encroachment and the pressure of living alongside a growing human population to recover from the brink of extinction.

It is important that the grandeur of the Cheetah project does not sway us away from what it has originally set out to achieve – conserving and protecting the wildlife that is racing to extinction, lest it ends up as an exercise in futility. There are species of birds and animals like the Great Indian Bustard or the caracal who are on the brink of extinction due to loss of habitat, pressure on land and other man-made challenges that need immediate attention, and the current project must help India achieve the collective goal. READ MORE

Politics on Project Cheetah

Called PM Modi’s releasing of the cheetahs in the Madhya Pradesh national park a “tamasha", the Congress has claimed that the proposal for ‘Project Cheetah’ was prepared and approved by the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2008-09. The opposition party said that the Supreme Court had stayed the project in 2013 and allowed it in 2020, paving the way for the cats to be brought to India. The Congress also tweeted a picture of then forest and environment minister Jairam Ramesh at the Cheetah Outreach Centre in South Africa in 2010. READ MORE

