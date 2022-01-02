'Daily Cases On the Rise But...' Kejriwal's 'Low Hospitalisation' Assurance as Delhi Sees Spike

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured the Capital of sufficient resources to tackle the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, urging people to refrain from panicking.

Addressing a press conference amid Delhi recording the most Omicron cases after Maharashtra, Kejriwal said: “As of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. The Delhi government is prepared with 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms, asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic."

He added, “Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6,360. Today, 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported by end of the day. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday and all cases are mild and asymptomatic."

Advertisement

However, he cautioned people not to drop their guard as active cases rose from around 2,000 on December 29 to 6,000 on January 1. During this period, the number of hospitalisation fell, which is a good indication that it is not as severe as the second wave, the chief minister said.

Delhi recorded a massive surge in infections on Saturday with 2,716 fresh cases - the highest since May 21 and a 51 per cent jump from a day earlier.

While the emergence of the new Omicron variant has sparked fears of a third wave, there has been a constant surge in the Covid-19 tally in the national capital which recorded 7,865 cases in the last seven days. The positivity rate has risen to 3.64 percent from 0.55 percent on December 26. The city on Saturday recorded 351 cases of Omicron. There were only 142 cases of the new variant of COVID-19 on Monday.

Delhi, Haryana and several other states have started night curfew as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the hospital occupancy is still low and further restrictions will be reviewed soon.

Advertisement

“We have put restrictions in place. In other states, only night curfew has been imposed. But in Delhi, we have shut down schools, multiplexes, etc. In April and May when the second (COVID) wave had hit Delhi, a large chunk of people were getting admitted. But currently, the hospitalisations are less. Further restrictions will be reviewed," Jain told reporters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.