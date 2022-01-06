Daily Covid-19 Cases Up Five Times Since December 31; Active Caseload Jumped Three Times in 7 Days: Data

India is witnessing a sudden outburst of coronavirus infections with daily cases going up by five times since December 31, and the active caseload increased by three times in the last seven days, official data shows.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data analysed by CNN-News18 shows that the cases of the Omicron variant have also doubled since December 31.

India reported 16,764 fresh cases of coronavirus on December 31, this went up to 27,553 on January 2 and 37,379 on January 4. On Thursday, January 6, India recorded 90,928 cases — five times more than the cases reported on December 31.

Advertisement

The rise in daily cases has resulted in a jump in active cases as well. The active cases on December 31 in India were 91,361 that increased to 1.22 lakh on January 2 and 1.71 lakh on January 4. On Thursday, India’s active Covid-19 caseload went up to 2.85 lakh, more than three times of the cases a week ago.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 3.47% and the daily positivity rate also reported to be 6.43%.

Omicron cases, which are also rising rapidly, as of Thursday were 2,630 from 1,270 cases on December 31. Of the total cases, 995 cases have either been discharged, recovered or migrated, the health ministry data shows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.