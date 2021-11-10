The daily new Covid-19 case tally in Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai increased slightly on Tuesday, as testing numbers improved following the Diwali holiday. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 982 coronavirus infections, with Mumbai accounting for 274 of them.

The number of deaths in Maharashtra increased from 15 on Monday to 27 on Tuesday. The daily death toll in Mumbai was zero on October 17 and one on September 21.

BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani on Monday said the civic body conducted over 31,000 tests and planned to increase it as the festival season had ended. He had added that the daily test positivity rate remained less than 1 per cent. The number of cases in Mumbai increased slightly after restrictions on local train travel were relaxed on August 16, with the tally reaching 500 to 600 per day.

The weekly growth rate of the Covid infection in the city has dropped another decimal point (0.03 percent) to levels seen in July and August. At the moment, only 13 buildings in the city have been sealed, indicating a lull in the infection.

For the fifth day in a row, the number of cases in Maharashtra has been less than 1,000. In comparison to the 60,000 tests conducted on Sunday, 96,866 tests were conducted across the state on Monday. Only the administrative regions of Mumbai (460), Pune (306), and Nashik (141) had a three-digit tally, while Akola and Nagpur had fewer than ten cases. The number of active cases in the state has fallen to 13,311, with 3,559 in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, 18 districts and five municipal corporations in Maharashtra did not report any new COVID-19 cases. Mumbai and Nashik regions reported the highest number of nine fatalities among all the eight regions, followed by five deaths due to COVID-19 in the Pune region. Latur and Kolhapur regions reported three and one death, respectively. Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fatality.

Of the total 13,311 active patients in Maharashtra, the Mumbai district had the highest number of 3,599 active cases as on Tuesday. At 11,33,688, the Pune district has reported the highest number of recoveries so far in in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed the benchmark of administering 10 crore Covid vaccine doses, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. The minister said the achievement was possible with active involvement of all District officers.

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday also implemented a unique rule, saying its employees who have not taken even one dose of vaccine will not be paid salaries. The decision was taken on Monday during a meeting of senior TMC officials, including civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske.

According to an official release, the civic employees who have not taken the first dose, will not be paid salaries. The civic employees who have not taken their second vaccine dose within the stipulated period will also not get their salaries.

