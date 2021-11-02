'Dal Makhni Cost Us Rs 190...': Sameer Wankhede's Wife Takes Dig at Nawab Malik With Lunch Bill. Here's Why

Kranti Redkar Wankhede, who is a Marathi actor and the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede, on Tuesday, took a potshot on Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik for accusing her husband of extorting crores and using uber-expensive clothes beyond the reach of an honest and an upright officer.

Taking to Twitter, Kranti Redkar shared two photos of an empty bowl and some leftover rice after having lunch as proof along with a statement, “We had dal makhni and jeera rice for lunch, jeera rice was home made, daal makhni was ordered from out, priced at 190rs. Informing the media with proofs, just in case someone puts allegations tomorrow morning that we ate some food that a government official’s family must not have."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Malik claimed that Wankhede wore a trouser worth a lakh, a shirt costing over Rs 70,000, and watches worth Rs 25-50 lakh. “How can an honest and upright officer claim to afford such expensive clothes," he said.

“He (Wankhede) extorted crores by wrongly framing people," Malik said, adding the NCB official had a private army to do the job. Malik claimed that Wankhede implicated people in fake cases.

>ALSO READ: Sameer Wankhede Dismisses ‘Expensive Clothes’ Allegations, Says ‘Nawab Malik Has Less Knowledge’

Malik also claimed that since the last 15 days, there are three containers with drugs lying at the JNPT. He questioned why no action has been taken by the Department of Revenue Intelligence on this.

>ALSO READ: ‘Threat to Sameer Wankhede’s Life, Won’t Tolerate’: Wife Kranti Redkar Lashes Out at Nawab Malik

Soon after, Wankhede also snapped back at Malik and called “expensive clothes" claim a “rumour". He also said the NCP leader has “less knowledge" about it.

Speaking to the media, Wankhede said, “As far as my expensive clothes are concerned, it is just a rumour. He has less knowledge and he should find out these things."

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.