Beaten by Teacher For Drinking Water from Pot, Dalit Boy Dies of Injury in Raj's Jalore; Internet Cut in Area

A nine-year-old boy from Dalit community died on Saturday allegedly after he was beaten up by a teacher for touching a drinking water pot in a private school in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident took place on July 20 at a private school in Surana village in Jalore district of Rajasthan. The injured child, Indra Meghwal, was taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment.

However, he died in the hospital during treatment on Saturday, police officials said.

Police have arrested the teacher, Chail Singh, 40, and charged him with murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The internet has also been suspended in the area to prevent the situation from escalating.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and said that the teacher has been booked and arrested for murder and under SC/ST act.

The state education department has initiated an inquiry into the matter and Rajasthan SC Commission chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa ordered that it be taken up under the case officer’s scheme for fast investigation.

Superintendent of Police of Jalore Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said the boy was beaten up badly and added that the reason cited for it — touching a drinking water pot — was yet to be investigated. “We have filed a case against the teacher, Chail Singh, under section 302 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act and have arrested him," the police officer said.

The boy’s father said he suffered injuries in his face and ear and almost became unconscious. The boy was taken to the district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Udaipur.

“He remained admitted at the hospital in Udaipur for about a week, but seeing no improvement, we took him to Ahmedabad. But his condition did not improve even there and he finally succumbed on Saturday," the boy’s father Devaram Meghwal said. The state education department has asked two officials to probe the matter and submit a report to the block education officer.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla targeted the state government and asked how long injustice on Dalits continue.

“APPALLING In a private school in Surana village in Jalore district, Rajasthan a Dalit child was assaulted because he drank water from a pot- the child died during treatment CM @ashokgehlot51 ji, how long will this injustice on Dalits continue? Where is Rahul Gandhi," the BJP leader questioned in a tweet.

