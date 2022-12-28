Darjeeling Municipality: After New Unity for 'Democracy', Hamro Party Skips Floor Test, to Move SC

As the Darjeeling Municipality held the floor test on Wednesday, only Anit Thapa’s Bharathiya Gorkha Prajathantrik Party (BGPM) attended it, while the ruling Hamro Party gave it a miss. The Hamro Party plans to move the Supreme Court to challenge the vote.

A day before the test, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung, Hamro Party chief Ajoy Edwards and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Tamang launched the Gorkha Swabhiman Sangharsh on Tuesday. Section 144, too, was been imposed in the area.

In 2021, Edwards, owner of Glennarys, had won the Darjeeling Municipality, with his new party winning 18 of the 32 seats. Gurung’s GJM has four councilors, while the BGPM and TMC together has 10 councillors.

Advertisement

On November 6, councillors from the Hamro Party joined the BGPM, after which Thapa demanded a trust motion.

While the Hamro Party moved court, the Calcutta High Court allowed the no-confidence motion.

Gorkha Swabhiman Sangharsh

According to Gurung, Tamang and Edwards, the Gorkha Swabhiman Sangharsh will be a month-long programme to speak about democracy. The trio on Tuesday also spoke about Gorkhaland.

Last month, the trio had attended a seminar in Delhi, highlighting the demands of Gorkhaland.

Gurung said “The state and the Centre should know that… democracy is being violated. We will work with a common forum to protest."

Edwards claimed that the BGPM, backed by the TMC, has resorted to undemocratic means to lure councillors.

Before the Panchayat election, such a political activity in the hills again gives signal of unrest believes many ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Read all the Latest India News here