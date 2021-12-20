Data Shows mRNA Vaccines the Best Boosters Against Covid, Modi Govt Must Get Them to India: Dr Gagandeep Kang

Top vaccine expert Dr Gagandeep Kang has urged the Narendra Modi government to figure out a way to bring mRNA vaccines to India, saying that data shows it to be the best booster shot against Covid-19.

Messenger RNA or mRNA technology involves the injection of a small part of the virus’s genetic code (RNA) to stimulate the recipient’s immune response. It contains instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the novel coronavirus, spurring the immune system into action. No actual virus is contained in the vaccines. Top mRNA vaccines available across countries are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna’s shots.

Dr Kang, also a Professor of Microbiology at Christian Medical College in Vellore, pointed that India can also wait for its own mRNA platform-based vaccine by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

She added that booster shots are not required for everyone, but only for the vulnerable population. “Definitely, there is a need to give boosters to vulnerable populations. There is an absolute need of jabbing boosters to people who are above 60 years or vulnerable and got their shots more than six months ago," Dr Kang, known for the development of rota-virus vaccine, said.

“However, the question remains which booster should be given," she added.

“We have data from study that shows Covishield booster on top of Covishield (vaccination) gives immune response. We don’t have any data on Covaxin yet. However, according to the global data (available till now), mRNA vaccines have proven to be the best boosters."

“Either the Indian government should figure out how to bring these mRNA boosters in India or we can wait for the launch of Gennova’s mRNA vaccine. This vaccine may also work for us," she said.

Why are Boosters Needed Despite Full Vaccination?

The world is asking for boosters for a simple reason, explained Dr Kang. She said the available Covid-19 vaccines were the “fastest option" to fight against the pandemic. While most vaccines follow a two-dose regimen, no studies have been conducted yet on the optimum dosage keeping in mind waning immunity.

“We are not yet clear for a very simple reason. Usually, we spend more time on understanding vaccines before launching it," she said. “In this case, we didn’t get to look at long-term results. These trials were not designed to test the duration of protection."

“In this case," she added, “if we want to understand the incremental increase in immunity, the real world data will only tell us how many doses we actually need at the first step."

Time to Mull Jabs Based on Antibody Levels?

According to Dr Kang, while India can think over the argument that people should be allowed to get the shots at private centres based on laboratory tests for antibody levels, there is not enough understanding on “right antibody levels".

The government first needs to announce which tests those will be and what will be the cut-off for that, she said. “Commercial labs generally measure the IgG antibody levels which are the binding antibodies which don’t neutralise the virus."

However, we are still trying to figure out what should be the cut-off and when it will be wise to take a booster. “Till the date, we only know, more is better. No one has till date decided the cut-off. The higher the antibody level, the better."

