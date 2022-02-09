Daughter of Puri’s King Ties Knot With Noted Businessman from Burdwan Royal Family

The marriage ceremony of Devshee Devi, the youngest daughter of Puri Gajapati Divyasingh Deb, was held at a luxurious hotel in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Devshee married a noted businessman Aditya Kehr, a descendant of the Burdwan Royal family.

Devshee is the youngest of the four daughters of the Puri King Divyasingh Deb and Lilabati Patta Mahadevi while the groom is the son of Gurugram’s Rajiv Kehr and Nisha Mahtab Kehr.

Around 80 guests from the groom’s side arrived in Bhubaneswar to attend the royal wedding ceremony. Pattamudi, Tilak and Handimangula rituals were performed on the eve of marriage. Prabin Parida, PS to Puri Gajapati Maharaja, said, “Nearabout 40 delegates from groom side reached here. Mahaprasad has offered to all."

Special arrangements were made at the Shree Naara (the king’s palace) and also at a hotel in Bhubaneswar. Officials of the Shree Jagannath temple administration, members of the temple management committee and temple servitors have been invited to attend the wedding ceremony at Shree Naara.

“We feel proud to perform the royal wedding ceremony. It is a memorable day for us. The ceremony performed as per the royal rituals by following the covid protocols strictly," said senior servitor Madhab Mohapatra.

All traditional events in the palace are related to the Jagannath temple and its culture. Puri Gajapati Divyasingh Deb is known as adya sevak of Lord Jagannath (1st and foremost servitor). As per the tradition and rituals, Divyasingh Deb performs chhera Pahanra (sweep rath) during the car festival both in Gundicha Yatra and Bahuda Yatra (returning festival) every year.

