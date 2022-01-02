Odisha: Daughters Break Barriers, Perform Last Rites of Mother After Her Sons Do Not Respond to Calls

The last rites of Jati Nayak, a resident of Mangalaghat in Puri, were performed by her four daughters, after her sons “forgot" their filial duties. Nayak, 80, passed away on Saturday.

The neighbours informed her two sons about the demise but they did not respond to the calls for performing their filial duties. The four married daughters of Jati then decided to break the barriers. They made all preparations for the cremation and carried the body all the way to Swargadwara.

The daughters, with the help of some neighbours, prepared a pyre and shouldered the same to ‘swargadwar’, four kilometres away from Mangalaghat, where her last rites were performed.

Sitamani Sahu, one of the daughters, said, “Our brothers had been neglecting our mother for the last 10 years. They never allowed her to stay with them. During these years, they never, even for once, inquired her if she was well, let alone taking care of her food. Prior to her death, she had once become ill and we had to shift her to hospital in an ambulance. Then, too, our brothers had chosen to remain indifferent."

“My Mother was staying near the younger sister. My brother did not take care of our mother. We four then decided to perform her last rites. With the help of neighbours, we carried the body and performed the last rites at Swargadwar," said another daughter Sushila Sahu

After her husband’s death, Nayak had to fend for the family as a street vendor. Her daughters are married and her sons live with their respective their families. Instead of taking care, they were “torturing" Nayak, the daughters claimed. Even if after getting information of her death, none of the sons came to perform the last rites.

“It is heart breaking and death of humanity. No son should forget his duty towards his parents," said a resident of Puri.

