Dawood Ibrahim Aide, ISI Agent Lal Mohammed Shot Dead in Nepal

A close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was also working as an ISI agent, was shot dead in Nepal. Intelligence officials identified the person as Lal Mohammed, who was killed by unidentified assailants on September 19.

According to information available, Lal Mohammed was handling the entire fake currency business of the “D-Company" from Nepal and was the biggest supplier of fake notes to India.

