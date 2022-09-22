Home » News » India » Dawood Ibrahim Aide, ISI Agent Lal Mohammed Shot Dead in Nepal

Dawood Ibrahim Aide, ISI Agent Lal Mohammed Shot Dead in Nepal

By: News Desk

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: September 22, 2022, 16:00 IST

Delhi, India

Lal Mohammed was a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Image: PTI/File)
Lal Mohammed was a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Image: PTI/File)

Lal Mohammed was handling the entire fake currency business of the 'D-Company' from Nepal

Advertisement

A close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was also working as an ISI agent, was shot dead in Nepal. Intelligence officials identified the person as Lal Mohammed, who was killed by unidentified assailants on September 19.

According to information available, Lal Mohammed was handling the entire fake currency business of the “D-Company" from Nepal and was the biggest supplier of fake notes to India.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Follow us on

first published: September 22, 2022, 15:58 IST
last updated: September 22, 2022, 16:00 IST