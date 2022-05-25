'Dawood in Pak, Sends Rs 10L Every Month to Siblings in India': Witness in Nawab Malik's Case Tells ED

Fugitive terror accused Dawood Ibrahim, who is based in Pakistan, sends Rs 10 lakh to his siblings every month, the Enforcement Directorate has been told. The money was sent through the gangster’s henchmen.

According to a report in Times of India, the revelations were made by a witness in the money-laundering case against NCP minister Nawab Malik. This witness is Khalid Usman Shaikh, the younger brother of a childhood friend of Iqbal Kaskar. Khalid’s elder brother Abdul Samad was a childhood friend of Iqbal Kaskar and worked for Dawood’s gang. He was killed in a clash between the gangs of Dawood and Arun Gawli in 1990.

“Kaskar told me Dawood would send money through his men. He said he too would get Rs 10 lakh every month. On a couple of occasions, he showed me wads of cash and said he’d received the money from Dawoodbhai," Khalid was quoted by TOI.

Advertisement

According to the report, Khalid’s brother was also known to Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar’s driver-cum-bodyguard Salim Patel.

Khalid told ED that once Patel had told him that he, along with Haseena, were extorting money using Dawood’s name and encroaching upon properties. ED alleged that Patel, along with Haseena, also illegally grabbed the Goawala compound in Mumbai’s Kurla area which they later sold to Malik’s family.

Several witnesses have also admitted that Dawood is residing in Pakistan. Kaskar and Haseena’s son Alishah (29) has also told the Enforcement Directorate that underworld don stays in Karachi.

Alishah further told the ED that his family and he aren’t in contact with Dawood, however, the fugitive terror accused’s wife Mehjabeen contacts his wife and sisters during festivals.

“His wife’s name is Mehjabeen. He has five children. One son named Moin. All his daughters are married. His son also married," Kaskar, who is arrested in extortion and money-laundering cases, was quoted by TOI. Kaskar added that another brother, Anees, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, too lives in Pakistan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.