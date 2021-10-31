Day 3 in Rome: PM Modi to Attend 2nd Session of G20 Summit on Climate Change, Meet on SDGs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all geared up to attend the second session of the G20 Summit in Rome on climate change on Sunday. Today is the third day for the PM in Italy’s capital city.

Later in the day, PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and also meet outgoing Chancellor of Germany Angela Markel.

Reportedly, the PM is also slated to attend a session to discuss Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under Agenda 2030 that has its own set of 17 targets and 244 indicators, universal in nature, thereby, providing a worldwide accepted framework of development. The Global Summit on supply chains will also take place later in the day.

This comes after PM Modi on the first day of the summit discussed “global economy and global health". Here he stated that India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic. He also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this.

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction over the G20’s decision to come up with a 15 per minimum corporate tax to make the global financial architecture more “just and fair", Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, briefing reporters on Modi’s engagements here. The decision is aimed at ensuring that companies pay a certain amount of tax in countries they are located in, Shringla said.

The first session of the G20 Rome Summit kicked off on Saturday as world leaders including PM Modi gathered to discuss the global economy and health.

For the next two days, the heads of state and government of the world’s major economies, together with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, will address several key topics of the global agenda. On Sunday, the PM will depart for Glasglow to attend the COP26 summit on climate change.

