Day After Bhagyaraj's Salvo, Selvamani's Team Trains Guns on Him, Asks Questions

The election to the Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association is scheduled to be held on February 27. The two parties contesting the elections are RK Selvamani-led Puthu Vasantham and Himayam led by K Bhagyaraj. The two sides have been relentlessly attacking each other at various events, with their candidates also tearing into each other.

Recently, K Bhagyaraj took a jibe at Selvamani. He said that while Selvamani is credited with having directed many movies, I doubt he actually directed all of them or just got it ghost-directed by someone else. The statement caused a huge furore in the Tamil film industry. In retaliation, RK Selvamani’s team has issued a statement blasting Bhagyaraj for his comments. They have dismissed all the claims made by Bhagyaraj as false.

Selvamani’s team also ridiculed the promise made by K Bhagyaraj’s team. Earlier, Bhagyaraj had promised a pension of Rs 2,000 a month to directors who are over 60 years of age. “You have been in the Writers’ Union for more than four years and you have not yet paid a single penny to writers. If so, how can you give a pension to those in the Director’s Association?" asked the team in the statement.

The statement further said that the Board of Directors consisted of about 400 people who were over the age of 60. Now, if they were to be given a pension of 2000 rupees a month, they will need almost Rs 8 lakh a month, which amounts to almost one crore a year. Stating these figures, the team asked whether the Director’s Board has that kind of money in its account.

