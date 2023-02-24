Amritpal Singh's Close Aide Lovepreet Toofan Released from Amritsar Jail Day After Violent Protests

Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of self-styled religious preacher Amritpal Singh, was released from Amritsar jail on Friday, a day after massive protests by Singh’s supporters.

Minutes after Toofan’s release, ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters took out a procession outside the Ajnala police station while police personnel were reportedly mute spectators.

Following the release, ADGP Munish Chawla told reporters, “Situation has been tackled. We request everyone to maintain the peace and not to take law in own hands." He added that forces are on standby. Referring to injuries inflicted on policemen, he said, “SSP is taking care of all matters and investigation."

According to Amritsar Police, the evidence produced in court suggests Toofan wasn’t present at the spot where violence took place on February 15.

Advertisement

Reports of his release come a day after a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in Punjab, where massive protests were seen by Amritpal Singh’s supporters who blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway and gheraoed the Ajnala police station.

As reports of Lovepreet Toofan’s release surfaced, Amritpal Singh spoke about the idea of Khalistan and called it “intellectual". “Khalistan should be seen from an intellectual point of view as to what could be its geopolitical benefits," he said.

Notably, Bhagwant Mann’s office had denied the reports of Toofan’s release on Thursday. However, police had announced his release hours after massive demonstrations came to an end in Amritsar.

Amritpal Singh is a 29-year-old pro-Khalistan controversial leader who is also the founder of ‘Waris Punjab De’. Renewing calls for the freedom of Punjab and the creation of Khalistan, Amritpal has invoked the teachings of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed on June 6, 1984 during Operation Bluestar.

Advertisement

“The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don’t cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next… They think we can’t do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," Amritpal Singh, chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ group, said on Thursday.

A heavy Police force was deployed outside the Ajnala police station in Amritsar on Friday morning.

Amritpal Singh’s supporters were seen breaking through a barricade put up by the police in Amritsar on Thursday. Unafraid of the law, the mob, brandishing swords and sticks, breached the fencing outside the police station over a demand to released their chief’s close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here