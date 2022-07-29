Day After Minor Girl in Tamil Nadu Dies of Snake Bite, Police Arrest 74-year-old Man for Rape

A day after an 8-year-old girl died due to a snake bite in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, police have arrested a 78-year-old man for sexually abusing the girl nearly three months ago.

The incident of sexual abuse came to light after a video clip of the crime was circulated by some young men from the village. Those who shot and shared the video around on WhatsApp have also been arrested.

As per police, the girl was bitten by a snake on July 24 evening went outside to defecate as her house lacked proper sanitation facilities. The incident took place at Puthiya Erumai Vetti Palayam village, near Shozhavaram in Tiruvallur district.

She was taken to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai, but she died due to the snakebite the next morning.

The deceased girl, who was the youngest child in her family, was being raised by her aunt as her father died when she was four years old and her mother separated from the family two years before that. She was studying in class 4 in a government school, a report in The News Minute said.

During a police inquiry, a relative of the girl revealed that she was raped by an aged man a few months ago. The police then found that an old man who was grazing cattle on the field raped the girl in a bush where she had gone to relieve herself.

Police said one youth from another village, who was passing by, recorded the crime in a mobile phone and shared it with his friends in the village on WhatsApp. Further investigation is underway and to find out if the sexual abuse was frequent.

A case has been registered under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act.

The police arrested the offender who was identified as Balu, 74, for offences including penetrative sexual assault. The police arrested five youth for sharing the video, as per The Hindu report. All six were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

