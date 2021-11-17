Day After WB Resolution, BSF Says Molestation Charge 'Baseless', New Law Not to Cause Rift with Police

The BSF on Wednesday sought to allay the misgiving about extension of its jurisdiction bringing it into conflict with state police, insisting the border guarding force does not have policing powers or authority to register an FIR and investigate a case.

Additional Director General of the force Y B Khurania also trashed as "baseless" the claim of a ruling TMC MLA in West Bengal that male troopers molest women while frisking them, underlining that only women personnel body-search females.

The officer said the BSF coordinates with all state agencies for securing the international border. "The impression in some quarters that the notification would bring BSF in conflict with state police is baseless. The enhanced jurisdiction will help BSF to strengthen the hands of the police. BSF has no policing powers as it does not have powers to register FIR or to carry out an investigation," Khurania told a press conference.

His assertions came a day after the West Bengal assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction, dubbing the step as an "attack" on the country's federal structure as law and order is a state subject, becoming the second state after Punjab to do so. The central government recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Khurania said there are "vested interests" in border areas who do not want the hands of the BSF and state police to be strengthened for managing trans-border crimes better. "The powers given to the BSF are very limited. The apprehensions of interference are uncalled for. Even now, when we conduct raids, we inform the state police and are also accompanied by them," he said.

The officer, while touching upon the issue of alleged molestation of women in border areas, said the BSF is a disciplined force and any act of misdemeanour is not taken lightly. "We have mahila praharis (women guards) in the eastern command who are used for frisking women. We have CCTVs. Unfortunately, such things are being said. "BSF is a disciplined force.

Any act of misdemeanour is not taken lightly. If proven, stringent action is taken. Whenever such an incident takes place we order inquiries and we also inform police. We have a zero-tolerance policy on such matters," he asserted.

TMC MLA Udayan Guha had, in his speech in the assembly on Tuesday, alleged BSF personnel touch women "inappropriately" under the pretext of frisking operations.

"We have seen the kind of atrocities that BSF perpetrates on people. A child who has witnessed his mother being touched inappropriately under the garb of frisking, when she returns from the field, can never be patriotic, no matter how many times you chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in front of him," Guha had said, provoking denunciation by the BJP, which termed his comments an "insult" to security forces.

