Days After Delhi New Year Horror, UP Woman Hit by Truck, Dragged for 3 Km

A woman was hit by a truck and dragged her body for three kilometres in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Wednesday. The incident took place days after 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in Delhi.

The truck caught fire as the body of the woman, a female teacher, got stuck in its chechis, India Today reported.

After getting the information about the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Further details are awaited.

In the Delhi incident, five people were arrested and they have been sent to three-day police remand by the Rohini Court on January 2. The Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to MHA.

