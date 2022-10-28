Days after Girl’s Death Near Chennai, Family Finds Head Missing from Grave; Black Magic Suspected

Thirteen days after a girl’s death in Chengalpet, her family members who gathered at her burial spot found that the grave had been dug up and her head was missing. Police suspect the 12-year-old’s head was cut off for black magic as they found a rope, a torch, lemons, turmeric powder, and kumkum near the grave.

Officials sent the body for post-mortem to Chengalpet government hospital where doctors confirmed the head was removed after the body was buried. The girl’s family has lodged a complaint with the Sithamur police station.

Krithika, a class 6 student, was playing outside her house in Chithravadi on October 5 when a dilapidated electric pole being repaired by a man fell on her.

She was rushed to Chengalpet government hospital and later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where she died on October 14.

The girl’s final rites were conducted on October 15 and her body was buried at a cemetery.

On Wednesday, the girl’s family came to the burial ground to conduct rituals. As they were preparing, they saw that the space was littered with lemons and turmeric.

The police, along with revenue department officials and government hospital authorities, dug the grave to find the girl’s head severed from the body.

A case has been registered and police are on the lookout for those who vandalised the grave. Officials are also probing to find if the skull was removed for purposes of black magic, as people in the area claimed it could have been used for special pooja during the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday.

