Days After Gorakhnath Temple Attack, Yogi Adityanath's Security Beefed Up With CRPF

Days after the attack on the security personnel deployed at the gates of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, the security of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been increased to include the CRPF.

Two platoons of CRPF have been deployed at the chief minister’s official residence, 5 Kali Das Marg. The development comes days after a youth named Murtaza Abbasi attacked and injured two PAC personnel posted with the security of the temple with a sharp-edged weapon on April 3.

Murtaza is being questioned at the Lucknow headquarters of the ATS which is probing a possible terror angle. According to the information received, ATS has come across four of Murtaza’s bank accounts of which two are operational and one has a lot of money. Murtaza has reportedly said he was raising the money to go to Canada.

Advertisement

The ATS is probing if Murtaza was a part of a sleeper cell and a bigger conspiracy behind the attack. According to the agencies, Murtza was also frequently seen on social media with radical views. The information from the initial interrogation reveals that he was watching videos of beheadings in Syria, 9/11 attacks in America and Lone Wolf attacks by terrorists in Western countries.

He will be in police custody till April 11. It is expected that a detailed investigation may reveal many secrets about the attack, as UP’s ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar and ACS Home Avaneesh Awasthi have not ruled out a terror angle behind the incident.

Earlier in the month of February this year, Adityanath had received death threats from a Twitter account named Lady Don. In view of the threat of attack on CM Yogi, now his security has been beefed up. After PM Modi, it is said the security of CM Yogi is the strongest. Special commandos of 25-28 NSG are deployed for his protection.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.