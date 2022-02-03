Days After Raid At Ex-IPS Officer, UP Police Seize Car With Rs 1 Cr. Here's Common Link

The Uttar Pradesh police have seized approximately Rs 1 crore in cash from a Delhi-registered car in Noida’s Gautam Buddha Nagar. This comes just days after the Income Tax Department recovered a cash amount of Rs 99 lakh from the premises of a former IPS official in Noida, sector 50. An unidentified cloth merchant has a connection with both the incidents that came just a few days ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh police said that they have intensified the security arrangements after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on January 9. They said that the police are regularly carrying out intensive search operations to prevent untoward incidents before the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In line with orders, the police on Tuesday seized a cash of Rs 99,30,500 from a Fortuner car bearing a Delhi registration number near Sector 24 stadium crossing.

The police detained two people from the car. They have been identified as Akhilesh, a resident of Wazirpur in Delhi, and Arun, a resident of Karol Bagh, Delhi. They were detained after they failed to give a satisfactory reason for carrying such a huge amount of cash.

The accused, during the questioning, informed the police that they were working for a cloth merchant. The seized Fortuner car is registered in the name of a woman. But when police officials contacted the woman, she denied that she owned the car.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department continued its raid at the premises of a former IPS official in Noida Sector 50. After seizing cash, officials recovered Jewelry worth Rs 2.50 crores from a locker. According to sources, this locker belongs to a cloth merchant living in Delhi.

